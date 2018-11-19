Some stores in Marion, IL mall will reportedly close

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Some store owners in the Illinois Star Centre Mall were reportedly notified they would be closing.
The owners of restaurant in the mall, Fujiyama’s, say their restaurant will stay open. They say they plan to lock and block their mall entrance and will remain open for regular business hours through their front entrance.
According to the owner, they did not receive a notice, it was sent to indoor stores only.
Target and Dillards own their own building and will not be closing.
Theresa Savat, the owner of Fox’s Flowers, did not receive a letter either.
We reached out to the owners of the mall through mall staff but have not heard back.
