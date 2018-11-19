Service dogs to be joined with veterans in southern IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A number of veterans in southern Illinois will be provided service dogs.
This Able Veterans will be providing trained PTSD service dogs to 9 veterans. A total of 11 veterans will be coming to the program.
This Able Veteran is a non-profit organization helping veterans heal from the psychological wounds of war.
There will be a three week Trauma Resiliency Program beginning Nov. 26. The graduation will be on December 14 at Carterville Community Center, 120 N. Greenbriar Rd. in Carterville at 6 p.m. . The event is free, open to the community and the public is encouraged to attend.
During the three week program the veterans and service dogs will bond in different environments.
On December 6, they will fly together at the Southern Illinois Airport on flights facilitated by Southern Illinois University faculty and students.
According to This Able Veterans, all expenses including the purchase and training of the dogs, equipment, veterinary care, bringing the veteran to the campus, lodging and the Trauma Resiliency Program are provided at no cost to the veteran.
The cost is more than $25,000 and the non-profit relies entirely on fundraisers and donations to accomplish its mission.
