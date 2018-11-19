Semi hauling corn overturns in Graves Co,, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A semi truck hauling corn overturned in the Sedalia Community in Graves County, Kentucky.
It happened around 10:37 a.m at KY 97 at Franks Road.
Andrew Pascall, 56, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee was northbound on KY 97 when the semi truck dropped off of the road at Franks Road and went into a ditch.
That is when the truck and trailer overturned spilling the corn out of the trailer.
Burl’s Recovery, the Sedailia Fire Department and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet worked to clean up the roadway.
