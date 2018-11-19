Safety tips for shopping during the holiday season

(KFVS) - 'Tis the season to shop and celebrate the holidays with your family.
Don’t let a theft ruin your plans.
The Missouri Insurance Information Service offered the following advice:
- Park your car in a brightly-lit, well-traveled area. Be sure to lock your car and take the keys with you
- Place your purchases in the trunk or at least out of sight
- Avoid shopping along. People in pairs or groups are less likely to be attacked than individuals traveling alone
- Take only the money you’ll need if you’re paying for purchases with cash
- If you’re paying with a charge card, make sure it is returned to you by the clerk
- Get your car keys ready before you walk to the parking area. Juggling packages while you look for your keys may make you a target for a thief
