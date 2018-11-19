Proceeds from Christmas sweater coloring book to benefit Toys for Tots

(KFVS) - A coloring book inspired by vintage Christmas sweaters is being sold to benefit Toys for Tots.
The book was released by Ragstock and contains 38 illustrations.
You can click here to buy a book. They will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds to Toys for Tots.
According to the retailer, all of the coloring pages were inspired by real vintage Christmas sweaters. Some of the designs look like the original sweaters and others are loosely-inspired by a real sweater. Others are combinations of two different sweaters.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.