Paducah, KY man arrested on several charges

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Paducah, Kentucky man after he attempted to flee on Nov. 19.
The driver was identified as Dontorriyon Pearson, 25. He was arrested and charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle), disregarding a stop sign, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot), tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana (8oz to less than 5lbs) first-offense, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance first-degree, first-offense and carrying a concealed weapon.
It happened at 12:53 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff Deputies saw a 2012 Acura operating Westbound on Interstate 24, near the 14 mile marker, at a high rate of speed.
Deputies said when they attempted to stop Pearson, he had failed to yield and continued to exit 11. Pearson attempted to turn North onto John Puryear Drive, but due to the vehicle’s speed, struck the median, causing the vehicle to exit the east side of the road and become disabled.
Pearson got out of the car and fled on foot. Pearson was taken into custody following a short foot chase.
During the foot chase deputies said they saw Pearson throwing items. Those items were later recovered and found to be approximately 8.9 ounces of marijuana and 28 cartridges of cannabis vape oil.
A search of the vehicle revealed several doses of hydrocodone and a 9 mm handgun. Pearson was also found to have $796.00 cash, which is believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.
Pearson was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
