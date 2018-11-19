Paducah, KY man arrested on several charges

The driver was identified as Dontorriyon Pearson, 25. He was arrested and charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle), disregarding a stop sign, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot), tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana (8oz to less than 5lbs) first-offense, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance first-degree, first-offense and carrying a concealed weapon.