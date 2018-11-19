Metropolis man dead after crash on I-24 in McCracken County, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-24 in McCracken County, Kentucky on Sunday, Nov. 18.
According to police, Gary Little, 40, of Metropolis, Illinois, was traveling eastbound on I-24 at 4:39 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a vehicle parked on the side of the highway. Little continued, hitting an interstate sign and down an embankment. Little was ejected from the vehicle.
Little was taken to Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two witnesses said Little was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
