The Latest: Suspect dead, 4 critical after hospital shooting

Law enforcement officials work near Mercy Hospital in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. A shooting at the Chicago hospital has wounded multiple people, including a suspect and a police officer, authorities said. Shots were fired Monday, at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side, and officers were searching the facility. Police issued a statement on Twitter saying there were "reports of multiple victims." (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP) (Zbigniew Bzdak)