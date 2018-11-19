KSP kicks off “Cram the Cruiser” Nov. 20

HICKORY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 is kicking off their annual “Cram the Cruiser” campaign to help feed families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
The event to help families during the Christmas Holiday runs through Monday, Dec. 10.
KSP is collecting non-perishable food items in a cruiser or at the lobby at the Kentucky State Police Post 1 located at 8366 State Route 45 N in Hickory, Ky.
Anyone wishing to donate can drop off their contribution at Post 1 or at the following locations and dates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- November 20th at the Wal-Mart store in Murray
- November 21st at the Food Giant in Eddyville
- November 23rd at the Food Giant in Murray
- November 24th at the Kroger store in Murray
- November 29th at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Benton
- December 30th at the Hancock’s Neighborhood Market in Cadiz
KSP will take the items to local food pantries in the Post 1 area in order for the items to be distributed to are families.
For anyone that donates a minimum of two non-perishable food items at the Scents n More Boutique locations in Benton and Murray, Ky., their names will be put into a drawing for two $40 gift cards.
