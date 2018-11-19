Jefferson elementary students give back to Cape Girardeau community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Jefferson Elementary Students took part in spreading some love and giving back to multiple organizations and places on Monday, November 19.
Jefferson Elementary Principal Leigh Ragsdale said this is part of their ABC Network where all grades, K-4, went out to serve others.
"That's what we want to inspire is servant leadership in all of our students," Ragsdale said. "We feel the sooner we can start that process, the better. They have been amazing so we will continue to celebrate like that."
Ragsdale said it's important that they teach their students to love and give back, something she feels is better outside the classroom and learning from a social aspect.
"I think it hits on that social, emotional learning which we sometimes struggle to teach," Ragsdale said. "Sometimes I really don't think it has to come out of a book to teach empathy. So we've seen through just their questioning today that piece we try to teach which is empathy."
We caught up with the Kindergarten class that showed up to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Students gave police officers items they made themselves such as baked good, ornaments, letters and more.
First grade students from Jefferson Elementary went to the Lutheran Home to play games with the elderly.
Second grade students went to Community Day to inspire the love of reading with Pre-K students.
Third grade students visited the Humane Society to deliver 63 chew toys and over two hundred dog treats.
The fourth grade students went Southeast Missouri University campus to pick up trash as part of their beautification project.
Ragsdale said teachers will reflect with other fellow teachers in a Twitter chat meeting to see what the students learned through the social/emotional learning.
