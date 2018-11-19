IL Conservation Police urges safety during firearm deer season

MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) - We talked with Illinois Conservation Police District 16 Sergeant Kris Taylor said they have been busy the last couple of days with many calls across Southern Illinois.
"The first firearm deer season is one of the busiest weekends of the year," Taylor said. "We're just out making sure all the hunters are complying with the state laws during the firearm deer season and making sure everybody is safe while they are out there."
Taylor said they make sure hunters have the necessary paperwork and proper orange clothing on. Along with that, Taylor states that safety is the most important aspect as his team checks equipment they use such as tree stands.
"Make sure your tree stand is properly secured, everything on it is new and up to date. Not old and rusted out. Even the straps they use are new. They do weather," Taylor said. "We have had some tree stand accidents this year and we would not like to have anymore."
One tree stand accident was recently reported in Union County. The stand broke on the individual which sent the hunter down to the ground. He ended up being flown to St. Louis for treatment.
"Our ultimate goal is to make sure everybody is safe while they are out here deer hunting," Taylor stated. "We want people to enjoy themselves while they're out hunting, because it is their recreational sport. We just want to make sure they are all doing it safely, correctly and abiding by the law."
The first part of the seven day firearm season ends on Sunday Nov. 18. The second round of firearm deer hunting will be held from November 29 to December 2.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.