Hong Kong starts trial for 9 accused in 2014 Occupy protests

Occupy Central leaders, from right, Tanya Chan, Chan Kin Man, Benny Tai, Chu Yiu Ming and Lee Wing Tat shout slogans before entering a court in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Nine leaders of the 2014 Hong Kong pro-democracy movement stand trial. The co-founders of the "Occupy Central" campaign - legal Prof. Benny Tai Yiu-Ting, sociology professor Chan Kin-man and retired pastor Chu Yiu-ming - are facing charges related to the planning and implementation of the campaign which became part of the large-scale pro-democracy Umbrella Movement protests which were carried out 79 days between September and December 2014. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)