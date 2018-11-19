Herrin Community Thanksgiving Dinner to celebrate for 30th year

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - The Herrin Community Thanksgiving Dinner is getting ready to celebrate its 30th year of giving, making it one of the longest running in the area.
On Monday, Nov. 19 at Herrin High School, volunteers prepped over 1400 pounds of turkey to feed more than 2,000 people in southern Illinois.
The group still has a lot of work to do, they will be cooking the turkeys on Nov. 20 at the Fin and Feather Club, cooling them overnight at the Herrin High school, and then deboning them at the Knights of Columbus.
Event coordinator Darlene Strait talked about how blessed the community is being able to put this on.
“It is really a blessing for the community that’s been putting this on for the past 30 years,” said Strait. “I’ve seen the same volunteers for 12 or 13 years, come out and participate. I hope that this tradition goes on for hundreds of years.”
The Dinner kicks off at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
