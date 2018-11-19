Germany, France propose euro budget to bolster currency zone

Portuguese Economy Minister and chair of the eurogroup Mario Centeno arrives for a meeting of eurozone finance ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (Virginia Mayo)
November 19, 2018 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 10:18 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A top eurozone finance official says the 19 countries that use the euro will push ahead with discussions on a eurozone budget proposed by France and Germany to make the currency union more resistant to crises.

Mario Centeno, president of the eurozone finance ministers' group, said that ministers had a "very good discussion" of the proposal at their meeting Monday in Brussels and that "the topic will remain on our agenda."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that "everyone is aware of the necessity of reinforcing the eurozone."

A separate budget could help countries in difficulty stabilize their economies. Le Maire said that even though discussions were of small amounts, of 20-25 billion euros ($23-29 billion), "you need a starting point and a framework."

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, left, speaks with Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria during a meeting of eurozone finance ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, second left, speaks with European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, second right, during a meeting of eurozone finance ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria waits for the start of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Portuguese Economy Minister and chair of the eurogroup Mario Centeno speaks with the media on arrival for a meeting of eurozone finance ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
