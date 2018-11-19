First Alert: Rain turns to sunshine and cold temps

(KFVS) - Light rain will be moving through the eastern side of the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says other areas will experience foggy and misty conditions. The rain should move out after sunrise.
Today we will hang onto the clouds with our high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
There is the chance of seeing sun if the clouds break up during the afternoon, otherwise we won’t see a clearing until tonight which will put our temperatures near and below freezing.
The Thanksgiving forecast is looking nice with good temps and visibility for your travels.
