FedEx semi crash blocks one lane of I-55 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A rollover crash involving a FedEx semi-tractor trailer blocked one lane of traffic on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The crash happened before the Noon hour in the northbound lane at the 98.6 mile-marker in the driving lane.
According to a Tweet from Cape Girardeau Police, the semi had a large fuel leak.
The driving lane is expected to be closed for approximately two hours.
At this time traffic is moving very slowly.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
Cape Girardeau Police say an equipment malfunction is what caused the crash.
The driver was not injured.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.