Deadly crash kills KY man west of Marion

MARION, KY (KFVS) - A Providence, Kentucky man has died after a crash west of Marion.
Officers with the Kentucky State Police said on Sunday, Nov. 18 around 2:03 a.m. officers in post 2 in Madisonville received a call of a single vehicle collision that occurred on US 60 West.
An investigation revealed David Adams, 58, was operating his 2006 GMC pickup westbound on US 60 when he failed to negotiate a curve.
His vehicle exited the left shoulder of the roadway and struck a rock culvert, causing his pickup to overturn, before coming to rest on its top. Adams was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Crittenden County Coroner.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Cody Kromer.
