Dance studio creates blessing box for holidays

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Melissa’s Studio of Preforming Arts in Sikeston, Missouri is giving back to those in need with a new give and take pantry.
Owner Melissa Seiler said her secretary saw the idea of a Blessings box (food pantry) on Pinterest and figured this was a good way to give back to the community.
Seiler said they had an old refrigerator that had someone fixing a couple weeks ago. After seeing the idea for the mini food pantry, she said she hoped that the old fridge was not able to be fixed so she could use it for this.
"If we're supposed to have a blessings box then make it to where this guy, who can fix everything, cannot fix it so that we can have it back so we can start putting stuff in it," Seiler said.
Seiler and other employees there gathered food and placed it in the old refrigerator and placed it outside their building for anyone to come by and give or take any items from it.
Seiler said this is also important for their staff to lead by example to the hundreds of dancers that walk through their doors.
"We have 250 kids that come in and out of the doors every week," Seiler stated. "It would be nice for us as a adults to show what we should be doing to help our community."
Seiler said she hopes the dancers will someday remember this and contribute in their own ways in their communities in the future.
To kick off the Blessing Box, they held a unique dance off to any children and adults that wanted to come by. The cost was the donation of non-perishable foods.
The Blessing Box is out front at Melissa’s Studio of Performing Arts at 1024A Linn Street in Sikeston, Mo. She encourages anyone to come by and bring non-perishable foods and hygiene products to drop off or collect if they need it.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.