Crash involving semi hauling food slows morning traffic in Calloway Co., KY

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - An early morning crash on Monday, Nov. 19 in Calloway County, Kentucky briefly shut down US 641 South and slowed down traffic.
The crash happened around 6:35 a.m. between Murray and Hazel.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a semi tractor trailer, for an unknown reason, traveled off the side of the road.
The impact of the crash tore the axles from the chassis.
No one was injured in the crash.
Officers are working to learn the cause.
The road was closed for less than 15 minutes and intermittently until 9:30 a.m. to clean up the crash and to make repairs.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Calloway County Health Department responded to the crash scene.
The semi was reportedly hauling meat and dairy products.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.