Cape Girardeau doctor accused of unlawfully distributing pain meds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau, Missouri doctor entered a guilty plea agreement on Monday, November 19 in U.S. District Court to unlawful distribution of hydrocodone and alprazolam.
Records show in August 2016 that an undercover Drug Task Force Officer began seeing Dr. Michael Jessup complaining of pain related to sciatica. The doctor diagnosed him with a hip ailment.
Jessup allegedly prescribed hydrocodone and alprazolam and never requested medical records, according to court documents, and started a treatment plan.
After five consecutive visits, Jessup agreed to higher doses of the medicine after the undercover officer requested him to do so.
The undercover officer was asked to submit urine tests, which came back negative and Jessup neverquestioned why but continued to up the doses of medicine.
Jessup could face a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars and a fine of $1,000,000.
