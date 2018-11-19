10+ bullet holes visible in U-Haul truck after officer-involved shooting in Iredell County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are investigating a shooting between a Mooresville Police officer and suspect late Sunday morning.
According to the Mooresville Police Department, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and responded to the scene near Mooresville Fire Station 3 around 11 p.m. Officials say the person inside of the vehicle wasn’t complying with the officer’s requests at the time.
More than 10 bullet holes could be seen in a U-Haul truck on the scene of the shooting.
No one was injured during the shooting, police say. Officials say they are unsure who fired shots first.
The suspect was taken into custody. His name has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.