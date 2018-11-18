SIU falls to #1 ranked North Dakota State 65-17

FARGO, ND (KFVS) - The Salukis traveled up north to Fargo, North Dakota to take on the Bisons.
Salukis quarterback Matt DeSomer passed for 144 yards with one passing touchdown and two interceptions.
Running back DJ Davis rushing to 51 yards and running back Jonathan Mixon rushed for 45 yards.
Wide Receiver Raphae Leonard caught for 68 yards with one touchdown.
Bisons quarterback Easton Stick passed for 302 yards with three passing touchdowns.
The rushing game was on point for North Dakota State with six rushing touchdowns. TY Brooks led rushers with 113 rushing yards.
Wide Receiver Darrius Shepherd caught for 99 yards and one receiving touchdown. Nate Jenson and Ben Ellefson each had a receiving touchdown.
SIU falls to North Dakota 65-17.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.