Redhawks football clinchs FCS playoffs spot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Redhawks football has earned its second-ever FCS playoff spot.
Southeast will take on the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, Nov. 24 at Houck Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The winner of that game will advance to play No. 2 national seed Weber State (9-2) on Saturday, December 1.
The Redhawks have not made not FCS playoffs since 2010.
That year the Redhawks won the OVC Championship and earned the OVC’s automatic bid and would go on to play eventual National Champion Eastern Washington.
