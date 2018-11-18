Poplar Bluff, MO man charged with Second-Degree Murder

Poplar Bluff, MO (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff police responded to reports of two people fight on Saturday, Nov. 17.
According to police, when officers arrived they found one man lying in a ditch. The man was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he later died.
The man was identified as a 59-year-old man from Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Officers located a potential suspect after speaking with witnesses. Skylar Carter, 25, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., ran away on foot, but later returned to the scene to turn himself in.
Carter was taken to the Poplar Bluff Police Department and was cooperating.
During the investigation, it was learned that the altercation occurred over a bicycle. Carter was taken to the Butler County Justice Center and charged with Second-Degree Murder with a $500,000 cash bond.
The victim’s name is being withheld at this time. An autopsy is scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.