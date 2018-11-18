Murray State falls to Austin Peay in season finale 48-23

CLARKSVILLE, TN (KFVS) - The Racers traveled to Austin Peay to finish their season with the Governors.
Racers quarterback Drew Anderson passed for 247 yards and had two passing touchdowns with three interceptions.
Running back DJ Penick and Jared McCray each had 33 rushing yards.
Wide Receiver James Sappington caught for 77 yards. Malik Honeycutt and Rodney Castille each had a receiving touchdown.
Austin Peay quarterback Jerem Oatsvall passed 193 and had an impressive four passing touchdowns.
Running back Kente Williams rushed for 118 yards and had one rushing touchdown. Prince Momodu also had a rushing touchdown.
Wide Receivers Deangel Wilson and DJ Montgomery each had two receiving touchdowns.
Austin Peay led early and wins it 48-23.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.