First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Monday will be chilly and mostly cloudy as moisture sticks around… maybe even into early Tuesday. By mid-week an upper ridge begins to develop over the middle of the country. This will lead to dry and increasingly mild weather for our area; by Thanksgiving Day we should be seeing afternoon temps in the 50s to near 60…under mainly sunny skies. However…after that things get messy as 2 or 3 systems move through from west to east. This first will be on Friday…with a good chance of rain developing by afternoon or evening. Warm temps mean no winter precip issues…just rain and wet roadways. It looks like we’lll have a brief mild break on Saturday….before another stronger system moves through on Sunday to end the weekend. This will bring another chance of rain…and will introduce some colder air again Sunday afternoon into early the following week.