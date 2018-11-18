First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

It’s been a cloudy and chilly day, with the exception of a couple counties in KY and TN where it was mostly sunny and milder until the front finally pushed through late this afternoon. Late this afternoon patchy light rain is approaching from the west. This system will move across the region early tonight with a quarter inch or less of rainfall…tapering off west to east after midnight. Precip should stay all rain….but northern counties could still have some icy spots toward daybreak if wet roadways drop a bit below freezing. Also some concerns about some fog developing toward daybreak…could be a chilly, damp and dreary but mainly rain-free Monday morning.
Monday will be chilly and mostly cloudy as moisture sticks around… maybe even into early Tuesday. By mid-week an upper ridge begins to develop over the middle of the country. This will lead to dry and increasingly mild weather for our area; by Thanksgiving Day we should be seeing afternoon temps in the 50s to near 60…under mainly sunny skies. However…after that things get messy as 2 or 3 systems move through from west to east. This first will be on Friday…with a good chance of rain developing by afternoon or evening. Warm temps mean no winter precip issues…just rain and wet roadways. It looks like we’lll have a brief mild break on Saturday….before another stronger system moves through on Sunday to end the weekend. This will bring another chance of rain…and will introduce some colder air again Sunday afternoon into early the following week.
