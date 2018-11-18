First Alert Morning Outlook

Not nearly as nice today (and tonight) as a slow-moving cold front moves off to the south…and a weak upper system approaches from the west. The one forecast question for today has to do with whether it will be overcast…or just mostly cloudy. Looks like we may get a little sunshine in the morning but then mainly cloudy by afternoon. In any event it will be much cooler, with afternoon highs ranging from only the low 40s Farmington and Mt. Vernon to near 50 from Kennett to Union City. It will stay dry for much of the day, but by afternoon an upper system brings an increasing chance of light rain in from west to east…with rain chances peaking between about 6 pm and midnight. Still looks as though all precipitation in the Heartland will fall as ‘just rain’ even though overnight temps will be just a few degrees above freezing.