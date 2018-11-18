Crews respond to deadly crash involving two semis on I-55 in New Madrid County, MO

A firey crash involving two semis occurred on I-55. (Source - Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association)
By Kyle Hinton | November 17, 2018 at 7:58 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 8:30 PM

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 17.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers reported to the scene of a fatal crash involving two semis. Both vehicles were fully engulfed. Southbound lanes of traffic are block and being diverted to US 61.

A fatality has been confirmed in this crash. (Source - Terra Taylor-Gaskins, Facebook)
According to Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association, Sikeston DPS and Sikeston DPS Hazmat Team responded to a crash near the 64 mile marker of I-55.

There was a tractor trailer fire and explosion involving two semis.

