Crews respond to deadly crash involving two semis on I-55 in New Madrid County, MO

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 17.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers reported to the scene of a fatal crash involving two semis. Both vehicles were fully engulfed. Southbound lanes of traffic are block and being diverted to US 61.
According to Sikeston Professional Firefighters Association, Sikeston DPS and Sikeston DPS Hazmat Team responded to a crash near the 64 mile marker of I-55.
There was a tractor trailer fire and explosion involving two semis.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.