Slight precipitation chances this weekend

Temperatures will fall quickly tonight with clear skies. Patchy fog possible late tonight and early Saturday. The nice, mild weather we saw today will continue into Saturday too. Highs on Saturday will top out in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will be on the increase through the day. Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with many areas only in the 40s. Scattered showers will move in Sunday evening and continue overnight into Monday morning. A couple areas in our northwestern counties could see a light wintry mix early in the morning and again late in the day, but for most areas it will be just rain.