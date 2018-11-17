Skyhawks fall in overtime to TSU 31-28

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - The UT-Martin Skyhawks traveled to TSU to take on the Tigers.
Skyhawks quarterback John Baches passed for 236 yards with three passing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Jaylon Moore caught for 180 yards with two receiving touchdowns. Devonte Howard caught for 52 yards with one receiving touchdown.
Tigers quarterback Cameron Rosedahl passed for 170 yards with three passing touchdowns.
Wide Receiver Devon Johnson caught for 97 yards and all three receiving touchdowns.
Skyhawks take it into overtime and fall 31-28.
