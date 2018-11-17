Redhawks end the season 8-3 after 38-32 win over Eastern Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks took on Eastern Illinois in their season finale.
Redhawks quarterback Daniel Santacatrina passed for 211 yards with one passing touchdown.
Running back Mark Robinson rushed for 49 yards with one rushing touchdown. Marquis Terry also has a rushing touchdown.
Kristian Wilkerson caught for 40 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Panther quarterback John Brantley passed for 179 yards with one passing touchdown. Harry Woodbery passed for 130 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Brantley had 65 rushing yards and one rushing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Alexander Hollins caught for 99 yards with tow receiving touchdowns. Aaron Gooch caught for 81 yards with one receiving touchdown.
Redhawks hold on and win it 38-32 to end the season 8-3.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.