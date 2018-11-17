Man’s persistent runny nose, perplexing doctors, turns out to be leaking brain fluid

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD/CNN) - A North Carolina grandfather thought the runny nose he had been dealing with for years was allergies.
It turns out it was far worse – leaking brain fluid.
And it could have been fatal if not treated correctly.
Greg Phillpotts, a grandfather of 14, said he has an annual allergy that comes around in February.
“Sometimes it won’t go away, understand,” he said. “Sometimes I got to go find some Jamaican roots to drink, anything just to knock the cough down.”
Last winter, though, it got worse.
"I was preparing a meal and you know, standing in the kitchen and it just added itself to the ingredients,” he said of the fluid. “You could be anywhere. You could be on the airplane, could be anywhere. You could be talking to somebody and this thing just drains right out of your face."
He kept seeing doctors, and the diagnoses ranged from allergies to bronchitis to pneumonia.
It was none of those, and Phillpotts was left still confused and concerned.
"In February, I got scared because I was up all night, coughing,” he said.
Finally, he went to Dr. Alfred Iloreta at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
Quickly, they found the cerebro-spinal fluid leak.
"Sometimes when you have this leakage of fluid from the brain, it can evolve into what we call an ascending infection,” Iloreta said. “So infection can transmit, or bacteria can transit, from the nose into the brain resulting in meningitis."
Those doctors did minimally invasive skull surgery, using a flap of tissue harvested from Phillpotts' body to correct the problem, and get Phillpotts back to his family.
"You ever been so congested you can't breathe and all of a sudden you could breathe again? You know what a relief that was?” he said.
So how can someone tell if a runny nose is actually a brain fluid leak?
Dr. Iiloreta said watch out if the runny nose is coming from just one nostril.
Also, the fluid has a salty taste and comes with severe headaches.
The doctor said the meningitis that could come with it has a 50 percent mortality rate.
Copyright 2018 WTVD via CNN. All rights reserved.