First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Another dry and mild day is on tap for today, before cooler air blows back in from the northwest tonight and tomorrow. We’ve got a little fog here and there early this morning…mostly east of the Mississippi River over So. Illinois. This should burn off fairly quickly, giving way to a mostly sunny and cool morning…then a partly cloudy and mild afternoon. Highs this afternoon should range from the low 50s north to near 60 in the south. Winds once again today will be fairly light. Clouds move in this evening and overnight behind a cold front…so that Sunday will be mainly cloudy and cooler with highs mostly in the 40s. Rain chances continue to look pretty wimpy with this system…but a little light rain or some light showers are still indicated Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. There was some concern about a light mix in our northern counties Sunday night, but latest data shows that what precip does fall should stay as all rain in our region…and in any event surface temps should stay just above freezing.