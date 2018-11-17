First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a dry and mild day today with highs in the 50s and 60s…a slow-moving cold front will be easing south across the region overnight and introducing much cooler air again for the next few days. Skies will become increasingly cloudy overnight but it should stay dry….but daybreak lows Sunday morning will likely range from near freezing north to about 40 south. And Sunday will be cloudy and much cooler, with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the upper 40s south…along with a light north wind. A trailing upper-level feature is expected to spread a swath of patchy light rain across the southern half of the area from west to east Sunday afternoon and early Sunday night. Right now it looks like the precip will be ‘just rain’ as the rain/snow line remains just along the northern boundary of the KFVS area…and most of the light rain is expected to be in southern counties.