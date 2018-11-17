Deputies on scene of stabbing in rural Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a stabbing in rural Cape Girardeau County.
According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing occurred just off of U.S. Highway 61 in the Oak Ridge area around 1:30 p.m.
The stabbing occurred during an argument, according to the sheriff’s office.
One man is in custody and the victim is at a local hospital in serious condition.
