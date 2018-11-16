Young entrepreneurs put their skills to the test

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Young entrepreneurs are testing out their skills at Cape Central High School as a part of a new class at the school that teaches students the skills needed to be a successful entrepreneur.
“We’ve been working on this since the beginning of school,” said Pam Pensel, who teaches the class.
The class put out surveys and did research to learn about their peers' interests, but more importantly, what they’d be willing to buy.
“We figured out the cost of goods sold decided what they were going to charge for the item. and here we are today selling the item,” said Pensel.
The best part for the students, they get to keep the profits.
“They purchase the items with their money then whatever the profit is they will split between the team,” said Pensel.
Monday, Jefferson Elementary will be making special deliveries as part of its first service project of the year.
Each grade is focused on an organization to give back to and the students are learning the importance of that organization, and are showing appreciation to these various groups. The Kindergarten is focused on appreciating law enforcement, so the little ones are baking muffins and painting ornaments for police officers and will be delivering them to the officers.
Another grade is focused on the Humane Society and is making dog treats and will deliver them to the Humane Society.
