What you need to know Nov. 16

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Nov. 16.
Today we are going to see a lot more sun and high temperatures, it will be a lot warmer.
Lisa Michaels says all of the Heartland will see temps in the upper 40s and some places might even hit the mid-50s. Most of the snow will melt today.
This weekend we’ll see mainly sunny skies with highs in the 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be a little cooler with some rain chances.
The Thanksgiving travel forecast looks good, if you’re going somewhere in the Heartland. Thanksgiving day will be sunny with highs in the 50s.
Travel conditions look almost as good in the days leading up to Thursday.
Black Friday looks like it will be precipitation-free early, but some models look like we could see a little bit of rain in the afternoon.
- With at least 63 people dead and around 300 unaccounted for, the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century took over part of California.
- Check your road conditions, black ice is possible.
- A Carterville, Illinois woman is accused of making more than 200 “abusive” phone calls to harass Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.
- Have you started preparing your Thanksgiving meal.
Tiny turkeys for Thanksgiving are trending.
A homeless man and a couple who started a $400K GoFundMe for him charged with theft, conspiracy.
