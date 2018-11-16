Two drivers flown to hospital after crash in Dunklin Co., MO

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Dunklin County, Missouri.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway D around 6:50 p.m. Nov. 15.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Terence Robinson, 37 of Bernie, was making a left turn in his car and pulled into the path of a pick-up truck.
The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Gary A. Wylie, and Robinson were both flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.
Robinson received serious injuries and Wylie received moderate injuries.
Troopers report that neither driver were wearing a seat belt.
The truck received extensive damage and the car was totaled.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.