Two drivers flown to hospital after crash in Dunklin Co., MO
By Marsha Heller | November 16, 2018 at 7:55 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 7:55 AM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Dunklin County, Missouri.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway D around 6:50 p.m. Nov. 15.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Terence Robinson, 37 of Bernie, was making a left turn in his car and pulled into the path of a pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Gary A. Wylie, and Robinson were both flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Robinson received serious injuries and Wylie received moderate injuries.

Troopers report that neither driver were wearing a seat belt.

The truck received extensive damage and the car was totaled.

