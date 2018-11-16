TN man facing charge of statutory rape

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is facing a statutory rape charge.
On November 14, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged 32-year-old John Walter Overcash with statutory rape by an authority figure.
He was booked into the Weakley County Jail on Wednesday night and was arraigned on Thursday in general court.
Overcash’s bond was set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21.
As of Friday morning, Nov. 16, Overcash was still in custody.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.