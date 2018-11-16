TBI: Wanted man suspected in rape of young child

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lawrenceburg Police Department.
According to officials, 33-year-old Simon Dean Porter is suspected in the aggravated rape of a young child in Lawrenceburg, Tn.
He has been added to the TBI Top Ten Most Wanted list.
Officials said he may be driving a green Chevy S-10 pick-up with Tennessee tag 3G2-6Z9.
He is described as a white lake with red hair and hazel eyes. He stands at 5′9″ and weighs 250 pounds.
A reward for up to $2,500 is being offered for information in his arrest.
If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
