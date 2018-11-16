Sunny and Warmer Today

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. The weekend is looking to start off dry, warm, and mostly sunny on Saturday. Sunday there is a small chance of rain, but the day will be overall will be cloudy. The dry trend and sun will take over next week. Temperatures are looking to stay in the upper 40s and low 50s. Thanksgiving will be dry, but there is a chance of rain on black Friday.