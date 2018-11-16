200 soldiers returning to Fort Campbell from Afghanistan

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — About 200 soldiers are returning this weekend to Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
The Army post said the soldiers are assigned to 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. They have been serving in Afghanistan for nine months.
The post said the soldiers provided counter-rocket, artillery and mortar coverage to help friendly troops. The soldiers covered seven sites in Afghanistan.
The soldiers will be welcomed home in a ceremony at the post.