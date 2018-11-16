Preparing for your Thanksgiving meal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Thanksgiving is just one week away and while some people have been preparing for weeks others are just starting to shop.
Some shoppers realize that cooking their own meal takes time and money but say its way to celebrate and is worth the extra effort.
According to a 2018 study from Lending Tree, the average American spends more than $300 on a Thanksgiving dinner for 11 eleven guests.
That's about $31 per person.
Joan Bush is hosting between 15- 20 family members next week.
She expects to spend more than $400 and says her family starts preparing food the night before.
"We go set a goal but if we go over it we're like hey it's the holidays,” Bush said. “It's a once a year kind of thing and we do prefer to cook everything home made because I grew up from my grandma. She taught me, and now I have a ten-year-old daughter and I teach her. And it's fun to see her roll out the pie crust. You know it's exciting. It's memories, it's just tradition and it's just what we love to do."
If cooking is not your cup of team several places do offer carryout Turkey Day meal - or pre-made meals that you heat up and serve including Cracker Barrel and Walmart.
