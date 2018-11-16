Poplar Bluff Municipal Library to be closed for maintenance

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - While residents in Poplar Bluff may expect the Municipal Library to close on Thanksgiving, the library will close on Monday, Nov. 26.
According to library staff, the library will close due to maintenance and upgrades.
It will reopen the next day on Tuesday, Nov. 27
The library will be open Friday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, following its Thanksgiving Day closing Thursday, Nov. 22.
Located at 318 North Main Street, the Library’s regular open hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays (September – May), 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Visit the website at poplarbluff.org, phone at (573) 686-8639, or like the library on Facebook.
