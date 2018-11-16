Police: Skeletal remains identified as missing Karnak, IL man

PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Skeletal remains found along the Ohio River this spring have been identified as those of a reported missing Pulaski County, Illinois man.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, the remains have been positively identified as those of Michael Shawn Neill of Karnak.
The Sheriff’s Department says remains were found East of Urbandale in Alexander County on Monday, May 14.
They were sent to Denton, Texas and identified by forensic anthropologists at the UNT Center for Human Identification.
The Sheriff’s Department says there were no sings of foul play in Neill’s death.
According to the Missing Person Awareness Network NFP Facebook page, a man found Neill and contacted police.
Neill was reported missing on June 26, 2017.
According to a family member, Neill, 42, went camping on the night of June 24 behind the Grand Chain Lodge near the Ohio River and was last seen on June 25.
The family member said while Neil’s wallet, cell phone and other items are still at the camping location in his tent, his shoes were found near drift wood in the water of the river.
Niell’s family members, crews from Pulaski County, McCracken County, Kentucky, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard made extensive searches for the missing man.
