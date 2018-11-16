Planned power outage to affect traffic in Western KY

WESTERN, KY (KFVS) - A planned outage will affect areas on Western Kentucky on Saturday night, Nov. 17.
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative plans a power outage for a system upgrade in the Calvert City area of Marshall County according to the Marshall County Emergency Management Agent.
This planned outage is expected to last about 30 minutes.
Officials want to remind residents that the outage will impact the roadway lighting at the at I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange and I-24/US 62 Exit 27 Interchange at Calvert City. It will also impact the traffic signal on US 62 at the KY 1523/Industrial Parkway East and the I-69 Calvert City Connector intersection.
A rail crossing signal on KY 1523/Industrial Parkway and a flashing traffic beacon on US 641 at the KY 1422/Tatumsville-Palma Hwy intersection just north of Draffenville will also be affected.
This power outage on Saturday night is planned for 9 p.m., CST, and will impact other areas of northern Marshall County generally between Calvert City and Draffenville.
