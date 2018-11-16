Plane crash responders recognized by Cape Girardeau City Council

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - After a deadly plane crash killed one man and injured another, the Cape Girardeau City Council recognized first responders from the scene
The Oct. 9 plane crash killed pilot Lowell Pterson and seriously injured passenger Jack Mehner.
Police, fire and emergency personnel responded to the scene. They were honored at the city council meeting on the Nov. 7.
Council members explained that Cape Girardeau Airport personnel showed bravery and urgency during the incident.
The members heartfelt thank you is below:
The following were thanked by the council as well as all involved.
1. Bruce Loy, Airport Manager
2. Fran Tartabini, Lead Flight Line Technician
3. Robert Cohn, Airport Maintenance I
4. Katrina Amos, Deputy Airport Manager
5. Kyle Campbell, Administrative Clerk
6. Brooke Shahriary and Leighanne Smith, RNs from Cardinal Glennon
7. Joe Wayne, EMT from Cardinal Glennon contractor Abbott.
8. Paul Salmon, Physician/Owner of Cape Copters
9. Jim Pfau, Air Show Volunteer
10. Timmy Brown, Air Traffic Controller
