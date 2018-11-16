Pinckneyville Community Hospital wins top honors for healthcare excellence

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) has recognized Pinckneyville Community Hospital during a ceremony held October 29 at the I-Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, Illinois.
The hospital was recognized for being most improved over one year in any one domain, and for achieving a ‘4-Star’ HCAHPS Rating.
The four domains include: Patient Safety/Inpatient; Patient Engagement; Care Transitions; and Outpatient Measures.
“We are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in health quality,” said Randy Dauby, Administrator/CEO. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a healthcare experience of which our patients and staff can be proud.”
