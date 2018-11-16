Perryville FD shares image comparing size of Camp Wildfire to Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Perryville Fire Department shared an image that compares the size of one of the wildfires in California to Perry County.
The image uses the size of the Camp Fire in California, which has become the most deadly wildfire in California history.
Smoke from the Camp Fire even forced school closures.
The Northern California fire obliterated the town of Paradise. Around 52,000 people were displaced to shelters, the homes of friends and relatives, to motels and even to parking lots.
At least 63 people are now dead in the Northern California wildfire and officials say the missing persons list has more than 600 names.
At the other end of the state, meanwhile, more residents were being allowed back into the zone of a wildfire that torched an area the size of Denver west of Los Angeles. The fire was 62 percent contained after destroying nearly 550 homes and other buildings. At least three deaths were reported.
