Paducah, KY woman taken to hospital after medical emergency crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman was taken to an area hospital after a medical emergency caused her to crash her car in Graves County.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 67-year-old driver was freed from the car after it was found on its top near a wood line off of intersection KY 994 and Wice Church Road
An investigation shows the car went off the road, traveled 78 feet, went airborne and overturned.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the North Graves Fire Department, the Symsonia Fire Department, the Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Fire Department and area residents.
